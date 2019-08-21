A 22 year-old man was charged with aggravated assault against a 29-year-old man in Ponoka, Alta., last week.

RCMP responded to an assault call at a downtown Ponoka home just before 8 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Taylor Hart was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He first appeared in court on Aug. 16 and his next court date is Friday.

RCMP said Hart and the victim know each other.