Charges laid in sex crimes against teen, police seeking other victims

A Parkland County man has been charged in connection to sex crimes involving a teenager, and police believe there may be more victims.

Stephen Cote, 54, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and child luring.

Police said their investigation found that Cote began talking to a 14-year-old victim early in 2022 through social media.

Anyone who has had contact with Cote or has communicated with him on social media is urged to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.