Two people have been charged, days after Edmonton police were called to a shooting, and then pursued and stopped the fleeing suspects in the city’s northeast.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of Hermitage Road and Hooke Road Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m. Shots were reportedly fired from a white Kia Soul toward a black truck that was nearby.

As the Kia Soul left the scene, the vehicle hit a number of other cars.

Police pursued the fleeing vehicle and used their marked police cars to stop the Kia Soul in the area of 101 Avenue and 75 Street.

Two males and a female were in the vehicle, and they were arrested.

The driver of the Kia suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. No bystanders or officers were injured in the incident.

Jonathan Isaac Arsenault, 18, is facing a number of charges, including: criminal flight, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, use of imitation firearm after committing an offence.

Peter George Walker, 33, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, use of imitation firearm after committing an offence, discharge of weapon with intent to injure and breach of recognizance.

A 42-year-old woman was also in the vehicle and was arrested at the time, but no charges have been laid against her.

Police are still trying to track down the black truck that fled the area after the shooting.