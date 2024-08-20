Charges laid in shooting at Edmonton spray park

EDMONTON
    The parking lot at Poplar Park Spray Park in north Edmonton. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) The parking lot at Poplar Park Spray Park in north Edmonton. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person has been charged after a shooting in the parking lot of an Edmonton spray park earlier this year.

    Police say a group of people met in the parking lot of the Poplar Park Spray Park at 164 Avenue and 84 Street around 9 p.m. on April 11.

    A dispute broke out and police say multiple people fired a total of 24 bullets before everyone got back into their vehicles and left the area.

    The bullets hit homes in the area and two suspect vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

    After the shooting, police say one of the vehicles was found burned.

    On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a south Edmonton home.

    A 24-year-old man was arrested and now faces seven charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    Police seized a loaded handgun, evidence from the shooting, and about 170 grams of cocaine.

    Investigators say ballistic testing has tied the handgun to the shooting.

    They are still working to identify the other people involved.

    Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

