Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in southeast Edmonton murder, arson
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 5:27PM MDT
A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Saturday in connection to the homicide of a man in southeast Edmonton last Wednesday.
EPS officers noticed smoke coming out of a unit in a residential building in the area of 117 Avenue and 80 Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police alerted the building’s tenants and called firefighters.
A dead man, 28-year-old Evan Wilfred Moonias, was found inside one of the building’s units a short time later, EPS said. Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set and Moonias’ death was deemed a homicide.
Jonathan Millsap, 33, was arrested by EPS homicide detectives in St. Paul and charged with second-degree murder.
Police believe Millsap and Moonias knew each other.
The murder suspect is in custody in Edmonton.