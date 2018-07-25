Two women and one man are facing drug-trafficking charges in St. Albert.

RCMP seized meth, opioids, large amounts of cash, a Taser, pepper spray and cannabis from a Forest Lawn residence.

Matthew Cormier, 33, and Wanda Thompson, 36, both of St. Albert, are facing six counts of drug-related charges, two weapon charges and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Jaydh Singh, 19, also of St. Albert, was charged with four counts of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

They are scheduled to appear in court July 31.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.