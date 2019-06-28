Two people have been charged after a house fire in St. Albert earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to 20 Forest Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Two people were arrested that night.

Duane Irwin, 38, of no fixed address has since been charged with arson, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with recognizance.

Chloe Martin, 21, of no fixed address has been charged with arson, two counts of failure to comply with cognizance and failure to comply with probation.