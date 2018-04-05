

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





An aggravated assault victim in St. Paul has passed away; the alleged murderer is now in custody.

On Thursday, March 29 at approximately 10:44 p.m., RCMP responded to a call involving an aggravated assault at a motel in St. Paul.

When police arrived on scene they found seriously injured, 39-year-old Emery John Large.

Large received local medical assistance before being transported to Edmonton for further treatment. On the morning of Wednesday, April 4 Large passed away.

After an autopsy on Thursday, April 5 in Edmonton at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Large’s death was determined to be a homicide.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have charged 42-year-old William Adaire Cardinal with second degree murder.

Cardinal was remanded into custody and will be appearing in St. Paul Provincial Court on April 12, 2018 by CCTV.

Police are not seeking any other suspects regarding this investigation.