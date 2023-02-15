Charges laid in the death of dog that was dragged, left dead in an Edmonton park

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island