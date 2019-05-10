

CTV Edmonton





A man and woman from Edmonton are facing 34 charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Detectives with the Edmonton Police Service Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit found out in February about a 15-year-old girl who was becoming involved in the sex trade.

The teen was apprehended under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children’s Act.

Police said between December 2018 and March 2019, an adult male and female recruited, procured and trafficked the 15-year-old girl as well as another 16-year-old girl from a home in central Edmonton.

“Human trafficking isn’t always an elaborate, organized operation like you see in the movies; it can be two people exploiting victims in a residence or hotel room next door,” said Det. Dan Duiker with the EPS Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit.

Louisa Wallis, 25, has been charged with 20 offences and Michael Moffat, 24 charged with 14 offences.

Both were charged with trafficking of a person under the age of 18, sexual assault of a person under 16, and making child pornography.

Wallis is also facing additional charges of the agreement or arrangement of sexual offences against a child.

Police believe there may be other victims and encourage them to come forward.