    • Charges pending after man follows student to school: officials

    Three Edmonton Catholic schools were put on alert Wednesday morning because a man followed a student into school.

    According to a spokesperson from the school division, two men followed a student to Archbishop O'Leary Catholic High School and one continued to follow them inside.

    He was arrested by the school resource officer with help from a school resource officer assigned to neighbouring junior high school, St. Cecilia.

    Charges are pending, the spokesperson said.

    O'Leary, St. Cecilia, and nearby St. Matthew Elementary School were all put on alert as requested by police who responded.

    During an alert, a school's doors are locked and no one can enter or exit the building, but classes continue. 

