Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges pending after senior attacked on west end
EPS officers were called to the area of 154 St. and 101 Ave. late Tuesday, January 30, after a 72-year-old woman was attacked.
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:00AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 3:47PM MST
Edmonton police were called to an apartment on the city’s west end late Tuesday night, after a senior was attacked.
Police were called to the area of 101 Avenue and 154 Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, over reports a man was attacking a woman.
By the time officers arrived, neighbours had already restrained the man, who is in his 30s.
“Just a very good thing that the neighbours came up and intervened in what could have been a very, very grave situation,” Inspector Regan James told CTV News at the scene.
EPS at the scene said the woman suffered a number of fractures to her face and hands. Police later said the 70-year-old woman had life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition in hsopital Wednesday afternoon.
Police later said charges were pending against the 37-year-old male. Police said the man and woman were known to each other, and there was no concern for public safety.