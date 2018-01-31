Edmonton police were called to an apartment on the city’s west end late Tuesday night, after a senior was attacked.

Police were called to the area of 101 Avenue and 154 Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, over reports a man was attacking a woman.

By the time officers arrived, neighbours had already restrained the man, who is in his 30s.

“Just a very good thing that the neighbours came up and intervened in what could have been a very, very grave situation,” Inspector Regan James told CTV News at the scene.

EPS at the scene said the woman suffered a number of fractures to her face and hands. Police later said the 70-year-old woman had life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition in hsopital Wednesday afternoon.

Police later said charges were pending against the 37-year-old male. Police said the man and woman were known to each other, and there was no concern for public safety.