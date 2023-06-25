Charges pending after Sunday night standoff in Delwood: police

Edmonton police took a shooting suspect into custody from a home in the Delwood neighbourhood Sunday night.

A heavy police presence could be seen near 68 Street and 136 Avenue starting sometime in the six o'clock hour.

One resident told CTV News Edmonton they heard what sounded like gunshots.

Multiple tactical units and several ambulances were called to the scene, but Edmonton Police Service would not say what the active investigation was while it was stil ongoing.

The next day, an EPS spokesperson confirmed a weapons complaint was made at the address, "wherein a shooting suspect was hiding inside."

A 31-year-old man was eventually "flushed out" and taken into custody.