Charges pending after suspicious death of man downtown
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 2:20PM MST
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in downtown Edmonton.
Officers were called to a suite at a building at 103 Avenue and 95 Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
A person was arrested at the scene, and homicide has taken over the investigation.
Charges are pending.
The victim is a 49-year-old man. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.