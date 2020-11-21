EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in downtown Edmonton.

Officers were called to a suite at a building at 103 Avenue and 95 Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

A person was arrested at the scene, and homicide has taken over the investigation.

Charges are pending.

The victim is a 49-year-old man. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.