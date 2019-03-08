Charges are pending against the bus driver that struck two teenage girls crossing a west Edmonton road on Friday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to the Hamptons neighbourhood after a bus driver struck two 13-year-old girls that were crossing Hemingway Road at 206 Street at approximately 4 p.m.

The two girls were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, EPS said.

The 44-year-old driver and his passengers were not injured.

Charges are pending against the driver, EPS said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.