Charges are pending against a woman after a mass hit-and-run forced the partial closure of 75 Street for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Police say multiple vehicles were struck after a woman was driving her van along 75 Street. She collided with two vehicles near the 92 Avenue intersection, and then crashed into six other vehicles near the 84 Avenue intersection.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures.

She was arrested and police say she may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Charges are pending.