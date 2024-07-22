Charges pending against driver in west Edmonton crash

Two children were hospitalized after a crash in west Edmonton Sunday night.

According to police, the seven-year-old and 10-year-old were riding in a Nissan Sentra whose driver, a woman believed to be in her late 30s, ran a red light while heading east on 107 Avenue at 156 Street sometime before 9 p.m.

The Nissan was struck by an Edmonton Transit Service bus headed north on 156 Street.

The children sustained "serious injuries," police said.

The woman driving the Nissan was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the seven people on the bus were hurt.

Police said charges are pending against the Nissan's driver.