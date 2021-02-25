Advertisement
Charges pending against driver who struck pedestrian on Jasper Avenue: EPS
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 7:47AM MST Last Updated Thursday, February 25, 2021 10:19AM MST
A pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Charges are pending against the driver who hit a pedestrian at one of Edmonton's busiest intersections Wednesday night.
A 23-year-old woman crossing the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street was struck by an SUV turning west on Jasper Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.
She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said Thursday.
The 36-year-old driver was not injured and charges are pending against her, police said.
Jasper Avenue's westbound lanes at 109 Street were closed while police were on scene.