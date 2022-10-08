Charges pending against man after Hazeldean incident Saturday afternoon

Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon barricaded in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.

Officers closed the area of 96 Street between 64 to 69 avenues in Hazeldean to respond to the incident, said Cheryl Sheppard, a police spokesperson.

A perimeter around the house was established. Sheppard said there was no risk to the public.

Around 7 p.m., CTV News Edmonton observed that police had begun to clear the scene.

Later in the evening, police said the 31-year-old man who barricaded himself in the home surrendered peacefully.

"Weapon and assault charges are currently pending," Sheppard said. "The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time."