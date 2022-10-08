Charges pending against man after Hazeldean incident Saturday afternoon
Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon barricaded in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.
Officers closed the area of 96 Street between 64 to 69 avenues in Hazeldean to respond to the incident, said Cheryl Sheppard, a police spokesperson.
A perimeter around the house was established. Sheppard said there was no risk to the public.
Around 7 p.m., CTV News Edmonton observed that police had begun to clear the scene.
Later in the evening, police said the 31-year-old man who barricaded himself in the home surrendered peacefully.
"Weapon and assault charges are currently pending," Sheppard said. "The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
BREAKING | Seattle Mariners pull out wild 10-9 comeback win over Toronto to eliminate Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners came back from a seven-run deficit and beat Toronto 10-9 in a wild Game 2 on Saturday to eliminate the Blue Jays from the post-season.
Genetics matter less the older you get: Study
A new study suggests that your genetics become less important as you get older, adding to research surrounding how our genetics affect how we age.
'Get lost': Female students cry out as Iran's president visits university
Female students in chanted 'get lost' in a video shared on social media as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Alzahra University on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
Calgary
-
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
-
Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Saskatoon
-
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' denied bail
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon' was denied bail in a Saskatoon provincial court today.
-
RCMP ask for help in locating armed robbery suspect in Prince Albert
Police in Prince Albert have asked for the public’s help locating a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery.
Regina
-
'It took on a life of its own': Remembering Camp Hope a year later
One year ago, tents were pitched at Core Community Park in what became known as Camp Hope.
-
'We need drivers really badly right now': Sask. trucking companies plead with government to recognize foreign licenses
Extensive driver training is mandatory for those wanting to enter Saskatchewan’s trucking industry. A valid Class Five passenger vehicle license is a prerequisite for entering training. That’s where many immigrants to the province face a stumbling block.
-
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
Atlantic
-
More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
-
Halifax man arrested after allegedly assaulting paramedic: HRP
Police in Halifax are investigating an assault on a paramedic at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital Emergency Department on Friday.
Toronto
-
Two children killed in Hamilton ATV accident
Two children have died following an ATV accident in Hamilton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Seattle Mariners pull out wild 10-9 comeback win over Toronto to eliminate Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners came back from a seven-run deficit and beat Toronto 10-9 in a wild Game 2 on Saturday to eliminate the Blue Jays from the post-season.
-
LCBO weighs in on new credit card surcharges in Ontario
Businesses in Ontario and across Canada can now charge you a fee if you pay with your credit card. But does that mean you could be paying more for your alcohol at the LCBO?
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Rising food costs make for more-modest Quebec thanksgiving, some reduce meat-eating
Almost a quarter of Canadians say they'll be making at least some changes to their thanksgiving dinner menu this year because of rising food costs.
-
Invasive insects could threaten Quebec crops, experts warn
New insects are appearing regularly in Canada, and some of them may pose a threat to Quebec's crops. Last month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall regarding the spotted lanternfly, an insect that originated in Asia, but has been well-established in the United States since 2014.
Ottawa
-
Family waits 12 hours overnight in CHEO emergency department to see a doctor
Vanessa Brydges says she waited with her son for 12-hours in the emergency department at CHEO to see a doctor, as the hospital deals with patient and staffing pressures.
-
Experience important for nearly half of Ottawa voters: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Stittsville retirement home supporting local Ukrainian refugees
The Hazeldean Gardens Retirement Home is accepting in-person donations to support local Ukrainian refugees.
Kitchener
-
Four people sent to hospital following serious collision on Hwy. 6
Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
-
Two children killed in Hamilton ATV accident
Two children have died following an ATV accident in Hamilton.
-
‘We’ve never really seen so many appointments available’: Urgent need for blood donors in Waterloo region
Canadian Blood Services (CBS) in the Waterloo region is sounding the alarm on the urgent need for donors this Thanksgiving weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in Sudbury
Two suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
-
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
-
Employment hours for international students expand next month
Some international students are breathing a sigh of now relieved as the federal government announced Friday they will lift the cap on work hours for international students.
Winnipeg
-
'Pay-what-you-can" lunch offers Thanksgiving meal in West Broadway
A Winnipeg taproom is keeping a Thanksgiving tradition going in order to bring the West Broadway community together.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
-
First-ever costume swap gives second life to Halloween attire
A Winnipeg non-profit is helping people prepare for the upcoming spooky season and giving new life to old costumes in an effort to help the planet.
Vancouver
-
Man shot by crossbow on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
A man has been shot with a crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.
-
'An absolute hero': B.C. teen receives award for saving 2-year-old brother’s life
It was more than a year ago when a North Vancouver teenager saved the life of her two-year-old brother -- who was found face down and lifeless in a pool -- now she is being honoured for her heroic actions.
-
Bail system in the spotlight amid arrests of repeat offenders in Vancouver
At least three high-profile incidents this week have led to questions about how B.C.'s court system handles alleged violent offenders, but a local criminal lawyer says the burden is not solely on the legal system.
Vancouver Island
-
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. He didn't listen.
-
More service reductions at North Island health-care facilities
Temporary overnight closures of the emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will continue through Tuesday, and another North Island facility is also reducing its services this weekend, according to Island Health.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen boat that had BBQ onboard
Mounties in Nanaimo are on the lookout for a five-metre boat that was stolen in late September.