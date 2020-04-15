Charges pending, domestic offender unit investigating after woman injured in apartment stabbing
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:33AM MDT
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:33AM MDT
The Edmonton police's domestic offender crimes section is investigating a stabbing at this apartment building in the early morning of April 15, 2020. (Matt Marshall / CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police's domestic offender crimes section is investigating an early morning stabbing that left a woman with non-life threatening injuries on Wednesday.
Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a suite in an apartment building in the area of 87 Street and 96 Avenue.
A 27-year-old woman was treated and taken to hospital and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody.
Police say charges are now pending against the man and that the two are known to each other.