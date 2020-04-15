EDMONTON -- Edmonton police's domestic offender crimes section is investigating an early morning stabbing that left a woman with non-life threatening injuries on Wednesday.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a suite in an apartment building in the area of 87 Street and 96 Avenue.

A 27-year-old woman was treated and taken to hospital and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police say charges are now pending against the man and that the two are known to each other.