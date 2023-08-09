'Charges pending' for driver who defaced St. Albert Pride crosswalk: police

Charges are pending against a driver who performed a burnout on St. Albert's Pride crosswalk, RCMP say.

Investigators have identified the driver of the red truck that was captured defacing the crosswalk June 26, Mounties said in an update Wednesday.

"The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending."

They did not provide any detail about the driver but thanked the public for its help identifying them.

The burnout was one of two incidents in St. Albert during Pride month that police investigated.

On June 25, two people left anti-LGBTQ2S+ materials in two different public school playgrounds. As of July 11, the pair had been identified but not charged.