

The Canadian Press





Assault and obstruction charges against an Alberta Mountie have been stayed in B.C.

The prosecution service says charges against Const. Vernon Hagen were stayed on Sept. 11.

It says in a statement the stay was entered after the Crown confirmed that Hagen had successfully completed an approved alternative measures program that he was referred to in June.

The RCMP said in March that Hagen was accused of assault causing bodily harm and obstruction of a peace officer during an alleged off-duty incident in Whistler on Jan. 28.

An overview of the alternatives measures program on the B.C. government website says it is used when it is not necessary or beneficial to prosecute a person accused of committing a crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.