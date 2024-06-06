EDMONTON
    Charges stayed against man in connection with deadly mistaken identity shooting

    EPS officers investigating the death of a man early New Year's Day in west Edmonton. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) EPS officers investigating the death of a man early New Year's Day in west Edmonton. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Charges have been stayed against a man accused of killing a man and wounding his daughter in a New Year's Day shooting last year in Edmonton.

    Barinder Singh, 51, and his adult daughter Tavneet Kaur, were shot in their home during a break-in at 16A Avenue and 38 Street shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

    Singh died in hospital and Kaur survived.

    Police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

    Daqwan Roshayne Howard Lee and Tevahn Dean Orr were both charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm with intent in connection with the shooting.

    On Feb. 16, 2024, the charges against Lee were stayed because the Crown felt there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

    Orr has been ordered to stand trial in the case after a preliminary hearing last month. 

