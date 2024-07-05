Charges stayed in $7.8M Ponzi scheme after death of 1 of the accused

Charges have been stayed in a $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.

Curtis Gordon Quigley and Kathleen Treadgold were jointly charged with 80 counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of laundering proceeds of a crime last August.

The Edmonton Police Service alleges the duo was promising investors a return on investment from a real estate flipping scheme between 2008 and 2020 under the company name Group Venture Inc., but most people never saw any money.

On Friday, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges against Quigley, 56, were stayed after his death in British Columbia on June 20.

"In the case of deceased individuals, charges are stayed once death verification is complete. The charges against Mr. Quigley have now been stayed," an ACPS spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Friday. "The charges against Ms. Treadgold have also been stayed as the prosecution standard is no longer met."

CTV News Edmonton has not been able to confirm Quigley's cause of death, but the B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating his death.