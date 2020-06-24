FORT MCMURRAY, ALTA. -- CTV News has learned the charges against Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam will be dropped.

The prominent northern Alberta First Nations chief was the subject of a violent arrest earlier this year.

"The Crown reassessed the prosecution standard based on an examination of the available evidence including the disclosure of additional relevant material and withdrew the two charges, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, against Chief Adam," a statement from the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to CTV News read.

The case of Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is to be in front of a Fort McMurray provincial court judge today and court records show charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer are to be withdrawn.

"It is a true victory not only for Allan Adam and his family, other Indigenous accused, but for our society in general," Adam's lawyer Brian Beresh said. "It is a clear statement that the police are not the final arbiters of the law."

Beresh said this decision is further confirmation of the need for checks and balances in the justice system.

"This case, like too many others in recent weeks, shines a clear spotlight on systemic racism that for too long has gone unchecked and unbridled," he said.

Adam was charged after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Adam's arrest was made public earlier this month.

The 12-minute video shows Adam, who was stopped for an expired plate, walking back and forth between his truck and a RCMP cruiser, shouting profanities at an officer.

Another Mountie then charges at Adam, tackling him to the ground and punching him in the head.

The RCMP initially stated that the officers' actions were reasonable, while the province's police watchdog has since said it is investigating the arrest.

With files from The Canadian Press