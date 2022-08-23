Charity covers gear, registration, rides for 5 youth hockey teams

Edmonton kids who might not have the chance to play hockey will be able to hit the ice this year, thanks to a local charity.

Free Play for Kids is organizing five teams, and gear, rides, the rink and registration fees will all be provided.

“It’s kind of a line that goes around is hockey’s for everybody, but the reality as we know is hockey CAN be for everybody. Is hockey for everyone right now? We’re not there,” said Tim Adams of Free Play for Kids.

The kids will be coached by former Oiler Shawn Belle, and Adams says they’ve had other support from the team as well.

“We work really closely with the Edmonton Oilers, and they’re really helping us and wanting to see us create some change in hockey so that it really is for everybody.”

For more information on the program, visit the Free Play for Kids website.