The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton is crediting the owner and staff at a Calgary pawn shop for their quick reactions, which led to the recovery of most of the guitars stolen from the charity over the Easter weekend

Executive Director Todd Crawshaw said the owner of the pawn shop contacted him Tuesday night with good news.

“I got a call from a pawn shop operator, a fellow named Kevin who operates Sharky’s International, they’d seen the story and they knew what the guitars were when a perpetrator tried to pawn them off,” Crawshaw said.

“The staff were astute enough, they got the guitars out of the perp’s possession and took them into the back, called the Calgary police and another staffer stalled the perpetrator until police came.”

The suspect was arrested at the shop, and police recovered four of the stolen guitars. Three were found in the pawn shop, the fourth was in the suspect’s vehicle.

Calgary police said Abubakar Bakal, 24, of Edmonton has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000. He faces six other charges in connection with outstanding warrants.

Police found a receipt from another pawn shop for what they believe is the fifth instrument.

The five guitars were stolen from the Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton early Easter Sunday.

“We walked into the warehouse after it was broken in, and our hearts sank because they stole from a charity,” Crawshaw said.

Each of the instruments had been signed – they were meant to be sold at auction to raise money for the organization.

The guitars were signed by a number of bands, including Big Brother and the Holding Company (Janis Joplin’s band), Sweeny Todd, Jefferson Starship and artists who performed at the Edmonton Rock Music Fest in 2012.

“Some of the band members have passed away since they signed those guitars, so they’re invaluable in our eyes, and they would have commanded top dollar to the right buyer who had an affinity for those bands,” Crawshaw said.

Crawshaw estimated each item could go for between $3,000 and $5,000 at auction – and if all five sold at top dollar, the money raised would help the organization cover expenses for nearly a year.

“$25,000 in the big scheme of things is not huge, but in our society it is a massive amount of money,” Crawshaw said.

The charity operates the Centre for Arts and Music Program, which brings in mentors and musicians to work with students in schools and with youth at risk. Participants learn how to play instruments, form bands, write songs and to perform.

The program is offered at three local junior high schools, at Rite Track and the Yellowhead Youth Centre.

“We’re going to get all five guitars back, the perpetrator is being met with justice, and I’m feeling elated,” Crawshaw said.