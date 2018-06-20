A chemical spill forced people inside the Chemistry Department on the University of Alberta campus to evacuate Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews were called to the building off of Saskatchewan Drive just before noon, after a bromine spill was reported.

Reports indicated the chemical had hit the floor, and turned into a gas.

Crews arrived minutes later and evacuated the Chemistry East building.

After 12:30 p.m., the spokesperson said HAZMAT was on scene and was handling the spill.

Four students were assessed by paramedics, but no one had been taken to hospital.

Chemistry Building closed until further notice. Edmonton Fire on scene investigating chemical spill. There is no risk to other parts of North Campus. — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) June 20, 2018

More to come…