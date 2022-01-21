Child, 5, found wandering northern Alberta highway

A five-year-old child was found wandering a highway northeast of Edmonton on Tuesday.

A driver spotted the child on Highway 881 near Township Road 582 at approximately 9:30 a.m. and drove him to a police station, RCMP said.

Mounties returned the child to the family.

The child and the family won't be identified, police said. It's unclear how the child ended up on the highway.

The incident is under investigation and police ask anyone with dashcam footage in the area between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to call them at 780-645-8870.