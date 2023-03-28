Child, 5, killed and 5 others injured in highway crash near Edmonton

A five-year-old child died and five other people were taken to hospital after a car and a semi-truck crashed Monday afternoon near the hamlet of Willingdon, Alta.

RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 45 near Highway 857 at 3:47 p.m.

"A passenger car carrying five children and one adult collided with a semi-truck," Cpl Gina Slaney wrote in a Tuesday news release.

"As a result of the collision, a 5-year-old child was declared deceased at the scene."

Four children and one adult in the car were taken to hospital. Police did not provide their condition or ages.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Police said Tuesday the collision was still under investigation. No cause or factors of the crash were released.

Willingdon is about 125 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.