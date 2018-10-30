

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





After investigating the injury and deaths of three young First Nations people who had been recipients of government services, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate says the province should improve the way it recognizes and handles cases involving minors with complex needs.

The reports, released Tuesday, describe the lives of three teenagers whose identities have been protected: Lee, Susan and Dakota.

Lee was 14 years old when he was stabbed in the chest in 2016.

Susan died by suicide weeks after her 17th birthday.

Dakota was hit by a car at 19 years old and succumbed to his injuries. When Child Intervention Services (CIS) involvement ended on his 18th birthday, Dakota was homeless, without an income, and wanted on outstanding warrants.

According to the reviews into Lee’s injury and the deaths of Susan and Dakota, all three youths had at one point been the subject of a Permanent Guardianship Order. The families of all three had seen involvement by CIS for various reasons, including neglect, parental substance use, and domestic violence. All three struggled with mental health issues. All three also had been moved to and from their relatives’ homes more than a dozen times.

“Young people like Lee, Dakota and Susan must have access to the supports and services necessary to address their mental health and complex needs,” Del Graff, Alberta’s child and youth advocate, said in a statement.

“These reviews highlight the importance of interventions that are purposeful and appropriately tailored to each child’s unique needs and circumstances.”

In the review of Dakota’s death, the Advocate recommended Child Intervention Services “should expand their proposed policy regarding escalation of complex case consultation and decision-making to include the definition of complex needs.”

The report added that the policy should not be limited by age.

The review of Dakota’s death also highlighted a need to provide safety and support to young people with questions about their sexual or gender identities, as it was reported Dakota had. However, it said Recommendations 1, 3 and 5 of the Advocate’s “Speaking OUT: A Special Report on LGBTQ2S+” could help individuals in similar situations.

The Office of the Youth and Child Advocate called it “critical” that its recommendations were acted upon by the provincial government.

“Meaningful action must be taken so that the experiences of young people, their families and communities, in circumstances similar to those of Lee, Dakota and Susan, are improved.”

The reports on Lee, Susan and Dakota are available online.