Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate released a report on the opioid-related deaths of a dozen teenagers in recent years, and urged the province to address substance abuse, especially for opioid use.

The investigative review profiled twelve teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 19 years old.

“Although this report is about 12 young people collectively, it is important to remember them as individuals and that their deaths were a loss to their families and communities,” Provincial Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff said in a statement released Tuesday. “It is imperative that the Government of Alberta take quick action on the recommendations contained within this report so that fewer lives are lost.”

The report said addressing opioid abuse in Alberta should be a priority, as youth have different needs than adults, and said a strategy involving multiple provincial departments including Alberta Health Services, and the ministries of Health, Justice and Solicitor General, Education, Children’s Services and Community and Social Services should be developed.

The review included five areas to focus on to prevent and intervene on substance abuse:

Promoting health: the report said Alberta Education should include age-appropriate prevention and substance abuse education in the elementary, junior high and high school curriculums Early intervention: better education for professionals in child-serving ministries, focusing on when and how to help youths and their families access appropriate services Spectrum of interventions: AHS should strengthen their substance use interventions for young people, with special attention for youth opioid use and for young people who also have mental health problems or cognitive disabilities Family involvement: AHS programs to address youth addictions and mental health should have a more inclusive practice of family involvement Challenges under the Protection of Children Abusing Drugs Act: The Health Ministry should review the Protection of Children Abusing Drugs Act, to enable related services to better meet the needs of young people and their families

In 2017, 733 people died from an apparent accidental opioid overdose in Alberta, and about 76 of those were under 24 years old. A total of 229 young people have died from opioid poisoning since 2015 – or 12 per cent of all accidental opioid deaths in the same period.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman released a statement after the review was released, calling the stories included in the report “heartbreaking.”

“Our government takes this extremely seriously and we will continue taking action to protect children, youth and families from the opioid crisis.”

Hoffman said she met with Graff Monday to discuss the recommendations. She said the province was reviewing the recommendations.