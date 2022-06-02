Child, baby airlifted to Edmonton after crash involving semi

A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook) A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island