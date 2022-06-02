Child, baby airlifted to Edmonton after crash involving semi

A child and a baby were flown by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition after a crash involving a semi in northern Alberta.

The crashhappened on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 49 near Rycroft.

Police say the truck was eastbound on Highway 49 when it collided with a small car travelling north on Highway 2.

The woman driving the car was taken to a local hospital, the man driving the semi was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of it is asked to call Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Rycroft is about 500 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.