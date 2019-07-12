The man accused of killing a six-month-old baby boy had previously faced a child endangerment charge.

Earlier this week Christopher Lamarche, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of baby Jarock Humeniuk on May 28, 2017.

The infant’s body was found at a home on 142 Avenue and 77 Street by emergency workers. An investigation determined he had suffered blunt force trauma.

The baby’s grandmother told CTV News Edmonton that Lamarche is Humeniuk’s father.

Court documents show Lamarche was charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention on May 7, 2017, three weeks before the baby’s death. The charge was withdrawn on July 5, 2017 in Edmonton Provincial Court.

It’s not clear if Humeniuk was the child involved in the child endangerment charge.

Lamarche is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in connection with the second-degree murder charge.