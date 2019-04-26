

CTV Edmonton





Police have laid a number of charges in connection to a drug bust in Fort McMurray, including child endangerment charges.

On April 17, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the Timberlea subdivision. More than $58,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized, including 151 grams of cocaine, 78 grams of MDMA powder, 389 grams of cannabis and $33,230 in cash proceeds of crime.

A young child was also found at the home, and Alberta Children’s Services was notified.

A 32-year-old and 23-year-old were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of a crime, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling without authorization and child endangerment.

The names of the accused are not being released to protect the child.

In a separate investigation, a search warrant was also executed at an apartment in the Eagle Ridge subdivision on March 29.

Investigators seized $29,000 worth of drugs and cash, including 100 grams of crack cocaine, 88 grams of cocaine buffering agent, and $995 in cash proceeds of crime.

Varinder Singh, 25, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.