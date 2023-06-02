Child killed in pedestrian collision in Grande Prairie Friday: RCMP

A child is dead after being hit by a trailer in Grande Prairie on Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m., RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services were at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 96 Street after reports of a pedestrian collision.

Mounties say it appears a child riding a bicycle was struck by a holiday trailer being pulled by a truck going west on 100 Avenue.

The child was seriously injured and died later in hospital.

Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating the crash.