EDMONTON -- Two people are facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation in Grande Prairie.

Police say the investigation started in late 2018 when RCMP were notified by Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation that child pornography images had been uploaded to social media.

In December 2019, police executed a search warrant on a home in the Westpointe area of Grande Prairie where they seized a number of phones and other electronic devices. The items were sent for forensic examination.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Ryan Matchett, 29 and Melissa Murdock, 31, both of Grande Prairie, with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

The pair was released from custody with numerous conditions.

They are scheduled to appear again in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Jan. 18, 2021.