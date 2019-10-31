A 26-year-old man has been charged with child pornography-related offences after police executed a search warrant at a St. Albert home.

In a news release, RCMP said it had been conducting a lengthy investigation alongside the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Officers then searched a home in the Braeside neighbourhood on Oct. 23 and took Graeme McEachern, 26, into custody.

McEachern has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography and was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 18.

He has several release conditions including no contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Police say they don't believe any children in St. Albert were victimized.