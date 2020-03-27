Child safe after being abducted from Edmonton home, suspect arrested
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 6:26AM MDT
An Edmonton police vehicle is shown on the street where one person was arrested after a child was taken from their home.
EDMONTON -- A young child is safe with family after being taken from their home just after midnight Friday morning.
Police say a child under the age of five was taken from a home in northeast Edmonton around 12:30 a.m.
Officers found the child about 20 minutes later in the area of 137 Avenue and 31 Street.
One person is under arrest.
Police are not releasing any other details at this time.