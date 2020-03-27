EDMONTON -- A young child is safe with family after being taken from their home just after midnight Friday morning.

Police say a male broke into the home in northeast Edmonton around 12:30 a.m. and took the three-year-old child.

The child and the male are known to each other.

Officers found the child about 20 minutes later in the area of 137 Avenue and 31 Street.

The male was arrested and charges are pending.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.