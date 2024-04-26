Child sexual exploitation charges laid against Alberta RCMP officer

An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences.

Evan Peacock, 33, a constable with the St. Paul RCMP detachment, was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit began an investigation last November after someone uploaded two videos showing child sexual exploitation to SnapChat.

Police say they learned the identity of the person in late April, and immediately made an arrest.

Peacock, a three-year member of the RCMP has been charged with two counts each of possessing, distributing, and accessing child pornography.

He was released from custody under a number of court ordered conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on May 23.

He has been suspended with pay by the RCMP.

Alberta's director of law enforcement has also been notified.

A warrant was executed at the suspect's St. Paul home, and electronic devices were seized.

A forensic examination will be conducted on the devices, as the investigation is ongoing.

ALERT says while the charges against Peacock stem from online activities, there is concern because his job placed him in a position of trust and authority in the community.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.