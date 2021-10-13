Child stabbed in St. Albert, Alta.; attempted murder charge laid: RCMP

EDMONTON -

RCMP have charged a St. Albert, Alta., resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.

On Oct. 10 at around 8:35 a.m., RCMP went to a residence in the Akinsdale neighbourhood to help with a child who was stabbed multiple times.

The child was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital in stable condition.

A man at the residence was arrested without incident, police say.

RCMP said the two are known to each other and will not be looking for any other suspects.

Due to a publication ban, the identity of the man charged will not be released.