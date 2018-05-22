Edmonton police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a street on the north side Monday evening.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. on 144 Avenue near 92 Street.

“As far as we know he sustained head injuries, we have been advised non-life threatening,” Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka said. “As far as we know the boy is conscious and breathing and should be fine.”

Police said it appeared the boy may not have been in a crosswalk at the time, and his guardians were not with him at the time.

“We don’t know where the guardians were at the time, that is unclear at this point,” Staff Sgt. Czerwonka said. “The boy was definitely alone at the time of the collision.”

EPS investigators were on scene Monday night investigating the incident, Czerwonka said the driver was “shaken”, and cooperating with police.