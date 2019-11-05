

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- A man is facing charges after a child was taken hostage at the Canada Border Services Agency office in downtown Edmonton on Friday.

Police were called to the office after receiving a report that a man had assaulted a child.

The man, who didn’t know the family of the child, was allegedly agitated and made demands to staff at the office.

Police received reports that the man grabbed the child and threatened him with a sharp object.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and hostage taking.

His identity has not been released by police.

The CBSA said no one was injured as a result of the assault.