EDMONTON -- A Frog Lake man has been charged with abduction after a truck with two children inside was stolen in northern Alberta Thursday night.

The "older children" were left in the idling vehicle when two adults went into a Cold Lake convenience store on 55 Street.

A patrol officer was driving by around 10 p.m. when they saw a distressed person outside the store.

As RCMP were containing the area, the children walked back on their own unhurt.

The truck was later found abandoned near the store, and 37-year-old Owen Stanley was taken into custody.

He faces seven charges in total, including two counts of abduction and one count of endangering life.

Stanley will appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on May 27.