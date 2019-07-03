A child pornography investigation in Red Deer, Alta., and Rocanville, Sask., resulted in the rescue of two children and the arrests of two men in late June.

On June 24, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (Sask ICE) learned that two men were sharing child pornography through a cloud platform and discussing sexually assaulting children.

Sask ICE began to investigate with Alberta's ICE.

Two days later, both units carried out search warrants in Red Deer and Rocanville. Police seized electronic devices, arrested two men and rescued two children.

ICE said the children are safe.

The 40-year-old man arrested in Red Deer was charged with:

Sexual assault, interference and exploitation

Making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography

Incest

Two counts of making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child

The 35-year-old man arrested in Rocanville was charged with:

Making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography

Three counts of sexual interference

Agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child

ICE expects a publication ban and will not release the names of the accused.

The man arrested in Red Deer is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 17.

The man arrested in Rocanville is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call local police or visit cypertip.ca.