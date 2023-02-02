Children's acetaminophen procured by Alberta authorized for retail sale in Canada

The children's acetaminophen that was procured by Alberta from a Turkish manufacturer has been approved for retail sale in Canada.

The product is called Parol Suspension, and it contains 120 milligrams of paracetamol – also known as acetaminophen – in five millilitres, according to maker Atabay. It is used to treat pain and fever in children ages two to 11.

Health Minister Jason Copping said Thursday the government is still waiting on a timeline from Health Canada on when stores will be able to sell the medicine.

"We’re waiting and working with Health Canada until the labels get approved," he told reporters.

"I am hopeful it is days, but I’ve been hopeful for a while."

The province announced in December five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen had been secured.

Nearly two months later, Copping says the medication is still needed in Alberta.

"There still is a shortage here, so we are quite comfortable that for Alberta, we will still need the shipments."

"The shelf life on this is two years, so it’s not just about this season, it’s about next season as well."

The government says the bottles will first be distributed across Alberta, and then the rest of Canada.

Health Canada approved the medication for use in hospitals on Dec. 30, but did not approve it for retail sale until Jan. 26.

The first shipment of the medication arrived in Canada on Jan. 18.