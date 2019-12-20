EDMONTON -- Dozens of pieces of children's clothing are being pulled from shelves because of neck drawstrings that pose a strangulation hazard, according to Health Canada.

The items being recalled include jackets and hoodies made by clothing brands RPZN, Ripzone, SMX Boardwear, Puresweats and Brooks.

"Drawstrings on children's upper outerwear can become caught on playground equipment, fences, or other objects and result in strangulation, or in the case of a vehicle, the child being dragged," Health Canada said.

The items, manufactured in Bangladesh and China, were all sold from October to December of this year. A large number of the items were sold at Athletic Locker retail stores in Ontario.

The agency is also advising anyone who owns affected clothing to "immediately remove the drawstring from the upper outerwear."

Companies selling the items have not reported any incidents or injuries due to the drawstrings.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled items is asked to contact RMP Athletic Locker's customer service department at 905-361-2390 for refund information.

A full list of affected products follows. For photos of the products, visit Health Canada's recall site.

RPZN X5 Youth

Hooligan Jacket, Black – Small, Medium and Large sizes (78938)

Hooligan Jacket, Copper – Medium and Large sizes (7893814)

Mob Boss Jacket, Wine – Large size (7893702)

RPZN Youth Camel Jacket – Large size (78142434)

Ripzone Youth Core

Coach's Jacket, Silverado/Yellow Plaid – Large size (7895606)

Coach's Jacket, Black/Crimson Plaid – Large size (7895604)

Cream Plaid Jacket – Large size (7895534)

Comp Jacket, Purple – Large Size (7888238)

Cartel Jacket, Blue/Black Buffalo Plaid – Large Size (7875307TB)

SMX Boardwear

SMX Boardwear Youth, Blue – Medium size (12SMX32)

Puresweats

Canadiana – Youth Pull Over Hoodie – Large size

Athletic Grey (PSM1013020)

White (PSM1013100)

Black (PSM1013001)

Red (PSM1013600)

Canadiana – Youth Full Zip Hoodie – Large size

Athletic Grey (PSM1014020)

White (PSM1014100)

Black (PSM1014001)

Red (PSM1014600)

Puresweats True n Strong – Youth Pullover Hoodie – Large size

Athletic Grey (PSM1023020)

White (PSM1023100)

Black (PSM1023001)

Red (PSM1023600)

Pink (PSM1023603)

Puresweats True n Strong – Youth Full Zip Hoodie – Large size

Athletic Grey (PSM1024020)

White (PSM1024100)

Black (PSM1024001)

Red (PSM1024600)

Puresweats Anthem - Youth Pullover Hoodie – Large Size

Athletic Grey (PSM1016020)

Black (PSM1016001)

Red (PSM1016600)

Puresweats Anthem - Youth Full Zip Hoodie - Large size

Athletic Grey (PSM1017020)

White (PSM1017100)

Red (PSM1017600)

Puresweats A Leafs – Youth Pull Over Hoodie – Large Size

Athletic Grey (PSM1018020)

White (PSM1018100)

Black (PSM1018001)

Red (PSM1018600)

Puresweats Kitchener Youth Full Zipper hoodie, Navy – Large size S13102Y410E1

Puresweats Youth Fleece Pullover Hoodie, Navy – Large Size S13103Y410

Puresweats Youth Fleece Pullover Hoodie, Athletic Grey – Large Size S13103Y020

Puresweats Youth Fleece Pullover Hoodie, Black – Large Size S13103Y001

No Brand Name

No brand name Youth Pullover Hoodie, Black – Extra Small Size

Youth Full Zip Hoodie, Black – Extra Small Size

Youth Full Zip Hoodie, Navy – Extra Small Size

Youth Full Zip Hoodie, Grey – Extra Small Size CA 07820

Brooks

Brooks Youth Full Zip Polyester Hoodie – Large size

Heather Grey (MS673ZY020T)

White (MS673ZY100T)

Black & Red (MS673ZY)

Navy (MS673ZY410T)

Brooks Youth Polyester Pull Over Hoodie – Large Size