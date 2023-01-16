Children's meds delayed a few days: government officials

A quarter of a million bottles of children's acetaminophen destined for Alberta hospitals have been delayed, according to government sources.

The medication was scheduled to arrive over the weekend.

A government official confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Monday it is now expected later in the week, although the province has not yet confirmed a date or time.

They did not say what caused the delay.

The pain and fever medication, called Parol Suspension, contains 120 milligrams of paracetamol – also known as acetaminophen – in five millilitres, according to Turkish manufacturer Atabay.

Health Canada cleared the product for use in Alberta's hospitals on Jan. 5.

It "will help alleviate some of the strain on the system," Charity Wallace, with Alberta Health, told CTV News Edmonton in a statement that day.

Alberta, on its own, procured five million bottles of acetaminophen and ibuprofen in December to address shortages. It plans to distribute the medication to hospitals and pharmacies in the province first, then across the country.

The delayed 250,000 bottles is the first shipment.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Saif Kaisar