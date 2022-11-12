Children with Cerebral Palsy 'Dance Without Limits' in Edmonton

A special dance class in Edmonton is giving children with Cerebral Palsy the opportunity to express themselves.

The Dance Without Limits program is put on by Cerebral Palsy Alberta and Ballet Edmonton.

Six-year-old Lily Lawrence is one of the students.

“She has dreamed of dancing for years,” her mom Linda Lawrence said. “She watches the ballerina movies and everything, and as soon as I found a dance class that would support her needs we put her in right away.”

“A program like this helps them to fulfil their dreams and plans and wants and needs,” said Elizabeth Kaleta of Cerebral Palsy Alberta. “This program actually started with the dream of one little girl. She wanted to be a ballerina.”

That was 15 years ago.

The program is 12 weeks long. During the first few classes physiotherapists are brought in to watch and assess the young dancers.

“Advising us what to do and how to run this class and making sure that every movement they are doing is actually benefiting their physical health as well,” said Kaleta.

“Ever since I started my first class I will always keep teaching as much as I can because they’re really wonderful to work with,” said teacher Kathleen Hughes.

The 12 weeks ends with a recital. Many of the dancers finish the program with more than physical benefits.

“She finds her Lily way of doing a lot of things, so this is giving her confidence that she can be a dancer, she can move her body and even if it’s different from everyone else,” said Lawrence. “It’s her Lily way to do things.”

“They don’t look at themselves through their disabilities. They look at themselves as every other child,” said Kaleta.

